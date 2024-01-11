Gareth Icke Tonight
Jan 11, 2024
Michael is a medical doctor who also has a PHD in molecular genetics, has authored over 50 scientific publications, and has held senior research positions at German universities and served as a Vice President of Genomic Research.
Michael Nehls latest book is titled The Indoctrinated Brain - How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v46e6zq-the-indoctrinated-brain-dr-michael-nehls-special-gareth-icke-tonight.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.