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Did you know about Hurricane Katrina's gun confiscation?
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52 views • August 15, 2021
While the people of New Orleans were the most vulnerable,,, rather than using the national guard to come to their aid,,,, they went door to door confiscating guns,,,, by force of the gun barrel....
The source video is: https://banned.video/watch?id=60db5a4bcc1fad336bb9fde8
I've edited the original video to remove the offensive Alex Jones intro..
The views expressed by Jones are not the topic of this post or shared by this channel's creator.
...
The source video is: https://banned.video/watch?id=60db5a4bcc1fad336bb9fde8
I've edited the original video to remove the offensive Alex Jones intro..
The views expressed by Jones are not the topic of this post or shared by this channel's creator.
...
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