© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 Censorship
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • May 28, 2021
Politifact backtracks Lab Leak “Fact Check” https://archive.vn/SRsI4
Sen. Tom Cotton accused of peddling “debunked” lab leak theory https://archive.vn/B41o5
Facebook stops removing posts claiming Covid was “man made” https://archive.vn/iKP7f
Twitter suspends Dr. Li-meng Yan, Chinese virologist who published a paper claiming that virus was created in Wuhan lab https://archive.vn/8CmlY
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dr. Li-meng Yan censored by Instagram and Facebook https://archive.vn/ghzPG
Twitter suspends Harry Chen, PHD, after he posted insider videos from Wuhan https://archive.vn/ZGl2Z
Reporters blame Trump for their reluctance to take lab leak seriously https://archive.vn/6x5yq
Bakersfield Doctors censored by YouTube, not Facebook https://archive.vn/ird1F
Dave Cullen/Computing Forever leaves YouTube over strikes https://archive.vn/v1ogD
Prohibit tech companies from suppressing information on the grounds of “missinformation.” We see its abuses with Covid.
Find your reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Sen. Tom Cotton accused of peddling “debunked” lab leak theory https://archive.vn/B41o5
Facebook stops removing posts claiming Covid was “man made” https://archive.vn/iKP7f
Twitter suspends Dr. Li-meng Yan, Chinese virologist who published a paper claiming that virus was created in Wuhan lab https://archive.vn/8CmlY
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dr. Li-meng Yan censored by Instagram and Facebook https://archive.vn/ghzPG
Twitter suspends Harry Chen, PHD, after he posted insider videos from Wuhan https://archive.vn/ZGl2Z
Reporters blame Trump for their reluctance to take lab leak seriously https://archive.vn/6x5yq
Bakersfield Doctors censored by YouTube, not Facebook https://archive.vn/ird1F
Dave Cullen/Computing Forever leaves YouTube over strikes https://archive.vn/v1ogD
Prohibit tech companies from suppressing information on the grounds of “missinformation.” We see its abuses with Covid.
Find your reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.