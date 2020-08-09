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9/11 MISSING LINKS: PROOF THAT ZIONIST JEWS DID 9/11 - MIKE DELANEY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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72 views • August 09, 2020
WHO ARE THE PERPETRATORS OF 9/11 WORLD TRADE CENTER TERRORISM?
THIS INFORMATION MUST BE SHARED ESPECIALLY WITH AMERICANS. JUSTICE MUST BE OBTAINED AGAINST THE REAL TERRORISTS!
9/11/2001 marked a drastic change for the world and ushered in the age of "The FAKE War Against Terror", the DHS, TSA, and Patriot Act that removed Constitutional Liberties of Americans.
Although it was blamed on Arab Muslims with box cutters from Saudi Arabia in the official narrative, it prompted war against Afghanistan and Iraq, not Saudi Arabia.
What is worse is that there is incontrovertible evidence that the US Government covered up the truth of this tragedy with 97% of families that lost loved ones accepting a payout which removed their legal entitlements to pursue justice against the real perpetrators.
Concluding in 2020 a 4 year study of the collapse of World Trade Center 7 (WTC7) conclusively proves the NIST report is deliberately falsified. NIST concluded single column failure from fire brought down WTC7 in a manner consistent with controlled demolition, but not from controlled demolition. This study of extensive computer modelling at University of Alaska Fairbanks concludes the the only possibility for WTC7 to collapse in this controlled demolition manner is near simultaneous failure of every column. Fire on two floors as the cause of a 47 story building collapse is literally impossible. The Fairbanks study is open source and peer reviewed, unlike the NIST report in which they loudly proclaimed their conclusions but refused to provide peer review access to the computer models.
The only way WTC7 could have collapsed in near complete symmetrical manner, with near free-fall speed for the first seconds of the collapse is controlled demolition.
That means, extensive work planting explosives and cutting charges must have been performed beforehand.
This is a crime, a mass murder for which the perpetrators have NEVER been held accountable.
It is obvious this is a crime, BUT WHO REALLY COMMITTED THE CRIME?
Christopher Bollyn, an investigative journalist, with a focus on Middle East affairs has compiled extensive links between Zionists loyal to Israel above America, operating in powerful positions within the American government.
His book, for which he has generously made the PDF available is available on his site here https://www.bollyn.com/public/Solving_9-11_-_The_Deception_That_Changed_The_World.pdf
This documentary compiles some of the pertinent facts and links to this nefarious criminal cabal and the real coverup of the real truth of 9/11. It also shows clearly the war crime against Israel's so-called ally, the United States, of the clearly deliberate murder of American Navy personnel on the practically unarmed NSA surveillance vessel, the USS Liberty. The information revealed on this attack in broad daylight that lasted longer than the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is devastating against Israel Defense Force and Israeli politicians. Yet there has been zero accountability.
Do not let people call you anti-Semitic for exposing criminals. It is no more anti-Semitic to expose these criminals than it is anti-Russian to expose Stalin's murder of tens of millions.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE LIFE OF AN AMERICAN JEW IN RACIST MARXIST ISRAEL - JACK BERNSTEIN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5329797/63ee58
BS Antidote on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bsantidote/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
THIS INFORMATION MUST BE SHARED ESPECIALLY WITH AMERICANS. JUSTICE MUST BE OBTAINED AGAINST THE REAL TERRORISTS!
9/11/2001 marked a drastic change for the world and ushered in the age of "The FAKE War Against Terror", the DHS, TSA, and Patriot Act that removed Constitutional Liberties of Americans.
Although it was blamed on Arab Muslims with box cutters from Saudi Arabia in the official narrative, it prompted war against Afghanistan and Iraq, not Saudi Arabia.
What is worse is that there is incontrovertible evidence that the US Government covered up the truth of this tragedy with 97% of families that lost loved ones accepting a payout which removed their legal entitlements to pursue justice against the real perpetrators.
Concluding in 2020 a 4 year study of the collapse of World Trade Center 7 (WTC7) conclusively proves the NIST report is deliberately falsified. NIST concluded single column failure from fire brought down WTC7 in a manner consistent with controlled demolition, but not from controlled demolition. This study of extensive computer modelling at University of Alaska Fairbanks concludes the the only possibility for WTC7 to collapse in this controlled demolition manner is near simultaneous failure of every column. Fire on two floors as the cause of a 47 story building collapse is literally impossible. The Fairbanks study is open source and peer reviewed, unlike the NIST report in which they loudly proclaimed their conclusions but refused to provide peer review access to the computer models.
The only way WTC7 could have collapsed in near complete symmetrical manner, with near free-fall speed for the first seconds of the collapse is controlled demolition.
That means, extensive work planting explosives and cutting charges must have been performed beforehand.
This is a crime, a mass murder for which the perpetrators have NEVER been held accountable.
It is obvious this is a crime, BUT WHO REALLY COMMITTED THE CRIME?
Christopher Bollyn, an investigative journalist, with a focus on Middle East affairs has compiled extensive links between Zionists loyal to Israel above America, operating in powerful positions within the American government.
His book, for which he has generously made the PDF available is available on his site here https://www.bollyn.com/public/Solving_9-11_-_The_Deception_That_Changed_The_World.pdf
This documentary compiles some of the pertinent facts and links to this nefarious criminal cabal and the real coverup of the real truth of 9/11. It also shows clearly the war crime against Israel's so-called ally, the United States, of the clearly deliberate murder of American Navy personnel on the practically unarmed NSA surveillance vessel, the USS Liberty. The information revealed on this attack in broad daylight that lasted longer than the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is devastating against Israel Defense Force and Israeli politicians. Yet there has been zero accountability.
Do not let people call you anti-Semitic for exposing criminals. It is no more anti-Semitic to expose these criminals than it is anti-Russian to expose Stalin's murder of tens of millions.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE LIFE OF AN AMERICAN JEW IN RACIST MARXIST ISRAEL - JACK BERNSTEIN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5329797/63ee58
BS Antidote on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bsantidote/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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