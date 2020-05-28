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The Health Dangers of 5G Wireless By Barbara Frank - Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity EHS Syndrome
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325 views • May 28, 2020
This video talks about many of the health side effects, symptoms that have been connected to wireless, 5G particular, which is far stronger than previous wireless networks. This video covers the effects of microwave radiation, as well as how to help protect yourself from it.
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Products mentioned in this video can be found here:
https://ageoldhealthwellness.storenvy.com
More health information and articles on our website here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com
Check out our natural health products for acne, pain, viruses, colds, wrinkles, eye and skin conditions here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/products.html
Beauty & Health Coaching - Learning Medical Research
Learn to make yourself more beautiful - Improve your health, hair, nails, and teeth
Learn from us here: http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/services.html
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