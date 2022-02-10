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Trudeau Fakes the Covid Shot - Ottawa Police Threaten Truckers & Supporters - Vaccine Injuries (MIRRORED)
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426 views • February 10, 2022
Trudeau Fakes the Covid Shot - Ottawa Police Threaten Truckers & Supporters - Vaccine Injuries (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Melissa Lev at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/3677ab56-872d-4665-be3b-5bdeb04368c9

Trudeau Fakes the Covid Shot - Ottawa Police Threaten Truckers & Supporters - Vaccine Injuries

A Warning from a Canadian Trucker - You Better Stock Up!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cdb29c99-0fce-4167-bca6-e23e70d9f870

Massive Trucker Convoy Heading to Ottawa - Go Truckers Go!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/81bfc380-1ed0-4567-9811-cb6a7f28f560

Start your Engines - The Convoy has Begun!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/cd41fed1-332d-4245-82db-5b921e77c9c1

Truckers Rollin' Across Canada - Day 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/436a8f3f-4f2e-45cb-b4c2-dfe08b5a0107

Freedom Convoy 2022 - Hear our Voices:
https://www.brighteon.com/a546a0f1-f7a8-4c15-8531-e94a16519145

Boycott Tim Hortons for Refusing to Serve Freedom Convoy Truckers:
https://www.brighteon.com/e837206a-842a-4ba5-abfe-107e8f6d7ef6

Trudeau says the "Small Fringe Minority" Trucker Convoy does not Represent the Views of Canadians:
https://www.brighteon.com/09087459-d62f-449c-b00e-13f09dfda6eb

Canadian Trucker Convoy is for Freedom & Against Dictator Justin Trudeau's Covid Tyranny:
https://www.brighteon.com/3248bbdf-4767-45bc-9756-7618084ba82c

Nova Scotia is Coming Trudeau! Riding with the Convoy for Freedom!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/98ff42c5-0dc5-49f3-afc3-8fbadcc4148a

American Truckers Let's Go!!!:
https://www.brighteon.com/55877102-0bb0-4ad1-a2c4-f243e9b2bced

Night Aerial View of Ottawa - Freedom Convoy (Jan 28, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/ea371b51-54c8-410b-b549-9262ae5cf3f5

Ottawa - The World's Largest Truck Stop/Parking Lot (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/c5595662-e880-46b7-95e6-17f2f25e41e6

Massive Protest Kicks off in Ottawa Filling the Streets with Trucks & People (Jan 29, 2022):
https://www.brighteon.com/e5581c4f-e12d-48a5-ab60-287869b30e3b

All of Canada has Joined the Convoy:
https://www.brighteon.com/f1ae160c-4f4a-425e-a8b1-dac4c75db916

Prime Minister Trudeau on Convoy Protests - “We are not Intimidated”:
https://www.brighteon.com/78f355b5-be6e-42ce-bdfb-daa6ef88dc00

Update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JnWzRwm7aNLg/

Just an Old Canadian Trucker with Something to Say!:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wSmn3jtdQIRN/

When you Can't Sleep for 5 Days Because of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rUNYZzrRAyW5/

How Simple it is to Make a Big Rig Un-moveable:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTcjDSSwFTGA/

Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tzASZzQSWu1m/

Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
Keywords
vaccinecanadatrudeaubill gatessupportmhranhstruckersadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnafake jab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy