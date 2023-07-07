Create New Account
The Weapons of SynBio
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published Yesterday

The Finale for my Synthetic Biology Webinar takes you Down the Rabbit Hole into the weapons that are arrayed against you. This is a dark tunnel, but DO NOT FEAR, for no weapon formed against you will prosper. I will provide a general overview although it is not comprehensive or exhaustive. We will be touching on the following areas: Synthetic Biology, SynBio, Psychological Weapons, Biological Weapons, Spiritual Weapons, Word Warfare, Magnetic Warfare, Human Hacking, Info War, Patterning, Cloning, Product, Redistribution, Black Magic, Nazi.

nazibiological weaponscloningproductblack magicinfo warredistributionsynthetic biologysynbiospiritual weaponspsychological weaponsword warfaremagnetic warfarehuman hackingpatterning

