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Report: Gavin Newsom Is Out Of Sight Because He Has Bell's Palsy From His Booster Shot
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800 views • November 09, 2021
It’s been rumored that Gavin Newsom is out of sight since getting his booster because he developed Bell’s Palsy or Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). This normally would happen within hours after getting his booster so this make perfect sense. See full article here: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/gavin-newsom-is-out-of-sight-likely
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