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John Hutchison's Girlfriends X-Files and Judy Wood WTC 9-11 Truth Remix
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83 views • May 05, 2021
This is not a theory. John Hutchison said WTC samples were junk. meanwhile, his 2"x2"x7" solid iron bar looks exactly like a painted plastic tube. not good enough for the X-Files but works for Judy Wood lawyer psyop
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Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Neodammerung
Artist: Don Davis
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG; UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, CMRRA, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPG Publishing, and 12 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRA5D3i9WjRFTLq-huN9Rqg/videos
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