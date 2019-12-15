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[Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion] Early gameplay; LAN event practice
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4 views • December 15, 2019
The ring rust is real; going to need a few more practice games to shake it off. On topic, if you've never heard of this game it is a 4X/RTS hybrid that has stood the test of time for 11 years.
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