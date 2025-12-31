© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺 Dear friend of our channel at DD Geopolitics, Andrey Sergeevich Afanasyev, (Andrafanaslive) war correspondent for SPAS TV channel sends us a warm message from Avdeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic that was liberated by the Russian armed forces.
This New Year let’s remember that this special military operation is not only a war against fascism but Satanism and globalism. Russia will be VICTORIOUS! ☦️
Adding:
The Kiev Regime launched a drone attack on Russia.
From 08:00 Moscow time to 23:00 Moscow time, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs:
▪️ 40 – over the Bryansk region,
▪️ 5 – over the Voronezh,
▪️ 2 – over the Belgorod and Oryol regions,
▪️ 1 over the Tula, Yaroslavl, Volgograd and Rostov regions.
Drone attack on Moscow ongoing.
More, Russian drones:
Slavyansk, Kramatorsk - explosions! Gerans are working.
Repeated UAV strikes have been carried out on Kovel (Western Ukraine).
Video credit:
