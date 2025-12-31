🇷🇺 Dear friend of our channel at DD Geopolitics, Andrey Sergeevich Afanasyev, (Andrafanaslive) war correspondent for SPAS TV channel sends us a warm message from Avdeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic that was liberated by the Russian armed forces.

This New Year let’s remember that this special military operation is not only a war against fascism but Satanism and globalism. Russia will be VICTORIOUS! ☦️

Adding:

The Kiev Regime launched a drone attack on Russia.

From 08:00 Moscow time to 23:00 Moscow time, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs:

▪️ 40 – over the Bryansk region,

▪️ 5 – over the Voronezh,

▪️ 2 – over the Belgorod and Oryol regions,

▪️ 1 over the Tula, Yaroslavl, Volgograd and Rostov regions.

Drone attack on Moscow ongoing.

More, Russian drones:

Slavyansk, Kramatorsk - explosions! Gerans are working.

Repeated UAV strikes have been carried out on Kovel (Western Ukraine).





Video credit:

Follow me Christopher Helali, (https://t.me/christopherhelali) on X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)