Trump Indictment Threatens Constitutional Rule of Law: Dershowitz

The nonsensical indictment of top Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump threatens the very foundations of America's Constitution and the rule of law, warned celebrated Harvard law professor and liberal Democrat Alan Dershowitz in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. None of Trump's allies who have been targeted—General Flynn, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Mike Lindell, and even lawyers who filed election fraud cases--would have been attacked by prosecutors if not for their ties to Trump. Dershowitz, author of the new book "Get Trump," noted that today's law students are hostile to constitutional liberties and represent a major danger to the future of the nation. Even professors are scared to confront the threat, he said. However, it can and must be addressed. Dershowitz also explained that every Americans today could be targeted for prosecution if a rogue prosecutor decided to do so and look for a violation. Among other ideas, Dershowitz called for reforms to the Bar and a ban on targeting specific individuals.





