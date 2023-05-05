Deputy commander of PMC Wagner Group inspects the combat situation in Bakhmut

General Mikhail Mizintsev, Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia who became deputy commander of PMC Wagner Group visited the battle zone in Bakhmut to assess the situation while inspecting Wagner soldiers. Wagner continued to advance to the last line of defense of Ukrainian troops northwest of Bakhmut and attacked their enemy positions hiding in the city buildings.
