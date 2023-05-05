Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deputy commander of PMC Wagner Group inspects the combat situation in Bakhmut
196 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

General Mikhail Mizintsev, Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia who became deputy commander of PMC Wagner Group visited the battle zone in Bakhmut to assess the situation while inspecting Wagner soldiers. Wagner continued to advance to the last line of defense of Ukrainian troops northwest of Bakhmut and attacked their enemy positions hiding in the city buildings.

Mirored - TeleTruth

Keywords
bakhmutpmc wagner groupgeneral mikhail mizintsevdeputy commander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket