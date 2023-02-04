Create New Account
ISEKI-GEAS-33 REAR-PTO-DRIVE-FRONT-PTO-20230127.mp4
Tractor Yanmar Talk
Published 14 days ago

Mounted rear gearbox onto rear PTO with shaft going to the front of the tractor to drive a front PTO shaft on a snow blower.  This is very similar to how Yanmar did it back in the 80s on their YM series machines.

