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"Hard to Believe" - A Documentary on China's Organ Harvesting - There Have Been Evil Doctors - Crimes Against Humanity Are NOT NEW
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40 views • October 28, 2021
I think the reason nobody is hearing us when we tell them DO NOT VAX (YOUR KIDS) is because they have turned a deaf ear to the meek Falun Gong practitioners being murdered for organ harvesting... people have discredited the Epoch Times and even believed the posters condemning Falun Gong as a violent cult rather than investigated the reason for their persecution, if at all...
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