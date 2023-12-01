Create New Account
Chris Martenson, PhD.(Duke), MBA (Cornell) interviews Peter Simonson, BME (Georgia Tech), President of Juvent
Chris Martenson, Ph.D. has researched the science behind Juvent, and has become a user himself.  He discusses with Peter Simonson, BME, Health Engineer., on the potential metabolic mechanisms-of-action that are benefiting users.


This originally appeared on Dr. Martenson Peak Prosperity membership site.  We encourage all to subscribe, or join for his content that spans far beyond science, but economics as well.

peakprosperity.com & Juvent.com 

