© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G Connects Your DNA to the AI Cloud
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • July 03, 2021
The AI-Cloud controls [The Internet of Things] All the Nano and smart metals that have collected in your body will assemble and then get their programming and power to operate from the Electromagnetic Frequencies of the Military 5G-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.