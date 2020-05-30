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Minneapolis false flag psy-op- Floyd is not dead
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714 views • May 30, 2020
This is a repost of a video from Youtube before they censor it. It was posted by JonXArmy, and here is the url if it is still up ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6kNNrPgX3c&feature=emb_logo It was called "The video that THEY don't want you to see!' The subject of AI censorship is brought up again and again. They also get into prepping.
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