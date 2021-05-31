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DR. CARRIE MADEJ WARNS ABOUT THE AGENDA OF TRANSHUMANISM - MAY 22, 2021
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392 views • May 31, 2021
AMAZING and INSPIRING live presentation by Dr. Carrie Madej at the Free & The Brave Conference in Dallas, May 22. She lays out the evil agenda behind the phony CV19 pandemic and gives an inspiring message to defeat the evil being imposed upon the world! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Comprehensive show-notes here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C97SJDSnmQVA/
Comprehensive show-notes here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C97SJDSnmQVA/
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