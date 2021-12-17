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Alternative therapy options for COVID-19 with Dr. Shankara Chetty, South Africa
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42 views • December 17, 2021
Dr. Shankara Chetty explains how he was able to treat over 4000 Covid patients in rural South Africa without any hospitalizations or deaths. During both the first and second waves of Covid, Dr. Chetty noticed that Covid symptoms were various and appeared to be an allergic reaction. The magic drugs weren't Ivermectin and Hydroxychlorequine. Drugs and dosages given nearer to the end of the video. This video came out in April 2021.
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