YouTube BANNED us from 'livestreaming' the DNC2024 - The Grayzone

YouTube just BANNED us from 'livestreaming' the #DNC2024 - Max Blumenthal at The Grayzone
Our first stream from Chicago protests was removed on bogus grounds and we were suspended for a week
But amid this political purge, we got into the arena to challenge the media hacks and officials that authorized the Gaza genocide
Cynthia... I thought that I would add on MOATS about 2 days ago said that, his YT videos with Scott Ritter and Jackson Hinkle were banned by YT.