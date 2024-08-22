YouTube BANNED us from 'livestreaming' the DNC2024 - The Grayzone

YouTube just BANNED us from 'livestreaming' the #DNC2024 - Max Blumenthal at The Grayzone

Our first stream from Chicago protests was removed on bogus grounds and we were suspended for a week

But amid this political purge, we got into the arena to challenge the media hacks and officials that authorized the Gaza genocide

Cynthia... I thought that I would add on MOATS about 2 days ago said that, his YT videos with Scott Ritter and Jackson Hinkle were banned by YT.







