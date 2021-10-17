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YOUR BIRTH, DEATH AND SERIAL NUMBER. ALL ON RECORD AT THE VATICAN WHO SAY THEY OWN YOU.
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174 views • October 17, 2021
Jim Crenshaw: The Vatican's Prisoners. You are traded and owned. In debt for eternity. Or did Jesus pay those debts for you at the cross? Was your debt pre paid? Mine was. Think about it. It all ties together. Are you in the book of life or of death? Have you been redeemed by our savior? Your birth certificate is printed on bond paper. Why? You need to find out. Source: Hans-Beimler on YT. If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
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