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The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 4: Recent Signs in the Sun, Moon, and Stars
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46 views • December 24, 2020
While human space exploits are indeed part of the signs of the times, these are not the only "signs in the sun, moon, and stars." The Creator has signs of His own that He has been displaying upon His great canvas in the heavens. Those signs are especially for His servants, and can only be discerned by them. Here is a video update on some of the more recent signs in the sky that only the Creator could do.
View the entire One and Only Nation Written in the Stars video series on Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthpoint/playlists?page=1
View the entire One and Only Nation Written in the Stars video series on Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthpoint/playlists?page=1
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