© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battle-Lines Have Been Drawn For The Worldwide Patriot Stand-off Against the NWO on July 19th
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • July 12, 2021
This is a powerful cry for the Awakened to unite worldwide on July 19 to take our stand against the New World Order. Governments everywhere have made it clear that their intention is to violate every child by sticking them with Covid-Jab Abomination. This isn't a march. It's time to hold ground and demand the police do their jobs and arrest the leaders who are perpetrating this Genocide because We The People demand they be tried for Crimes Against Humanity.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.