What Happened to Chip Kelly The Rise, Fall & Comeback Story
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
1 day ago

What Happened to Chip Kelly The Rise, Fall & Comeback Story

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Chip Kelly changed college football with his fast-paced offense, then took the NFL by storm with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his run didn’t last. From bold trades to controversial decisions, Kelly’s career has been full of dramatic highs and tough lows.

In this video, we break down Chip Kelly’s journey — his coaching philosophy, what went wrong, and where he stands today in the world of football.

A must-watch for NFL and college football fans.


