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THE DARK SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD: STOLEN SCREENPLAYS, BLACKMAIL, MURDER & MORE W/ TOM ALTHOUSE (2OF2)
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Sarah Westall


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Tom Althouse, the true screenwriter of the original Matrix Trilogy screenplay, rejoins the show to give us an update on his fight for rightful credit of his work. He also shares many insights into the original Matrix story and what the intent certain scenes and images were original meant to be. His story shows a deep look at the dark side of Hollywood where fame and fortune is more important than anything else. Unfortunately too many naive souls go to Hollywood to whither away while serving the worst humanity has to offer. You can see more of his story at https://redpillrising.org/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Humans Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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fearmurderfbihollywoodmatrixfalse flagsblackmailsarah westallneurolinkthe dark sidetom althousestolen screenplaysalthouse
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