Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close co-operation with aviation and artillery, repelled two attacks by AFU assault groups near Mayorsk and Kamenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's casualties were more than 225 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by helicopters, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled one attack by the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

Clusters of AFU manpower and hardware were engaged close to Charivnoye, Belogorye, and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

Over 175 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, as well as one Msta-B and one D-20 guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, strikes by Army Aviation and artillery fire repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and south of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled one AFU attack close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Over 115 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Tabayevka, Cherneshchina (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Up to 20 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised. In counter-battery warfare, Russian troops struck AFU's D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems have been eliminated during the day.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 127 areas during the day.

▫️ Also, two ammunition depots of the AFU's 57th Motorised Infantry and 35th Marine brigades were hit near Slavyansk and Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three command posts of the 67th, 100th, and 109th Territorial Defence brigades were hit in the areas of Serebryanka, Grigorovka, and Aleksandropol (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, 16 HIMARS and one Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

Moreover, 38 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Novovodyanoye, Zolotarevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Aleksandrovka, Yevgenovka (DPR), Novomikhailovka (Zaporozhye reg) and Kairy (Kherson reg).

📊 In total, 473 airplanes, 249 helicopters, 6,903 UAV, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,960 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,151 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,444 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,167 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.