Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. + Filmmaker Jeff Hays Discuss NEW Documentary 'The Real Anthony Fauci'
204 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Bestselling book, ‘The Real Anthony Fauci,’ is now a film!  Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and filmmaker Jeff Hays join “Friday Roundtable” to share the details of this groundbreaking movie.

They also share insight into gain-of-function bioweapons research, crimes against humanity and many other crucial topics related to Big Pharma and its players. Viewers, do not miss this impactful, exciting episode!

Sign up to watch the NEW groundbreaking documentary ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ here: www.TRAFMovie.com  

WATCH FULL EPISODES OF ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable 

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesrfk jrcorona viruscovidplandemicthe real anthony fauci

