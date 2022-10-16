Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. + Filmmaker Jeff Hays Discuss NEW Documentary 'The Real Anthony Fauci'

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Bestselling book, ‘The Real Anthony Fauci,’ is now a film! Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and filmmaker Jeff Hays join “Friday Roundtable” to share the details of this groundbreaking movie.
They also share insight into gain-of-function bioweapons research, crimes against humanity and many other crucial topics related to Big Pharma and its players. Viewers, do not miss this impactful, exciting episode!
Sign up to watch the NEW groundbreaking documentary ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ here: www.TRAFMovie.com
WATCH FULL EPISODES OF ‘Friday Roundtable’ on CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable