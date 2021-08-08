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Huge! Dr Judy Mikovits Unloads Pulling No Punches - A Must Watch
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462 views • August 08, 2021
Dr. Judy Mikovits interviewed by Mike Adams founder of Brighteon.com and Health Ranger Report Channel, Store also runs NaturalNews.com. This is a Must See interview.
Please visit https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport to get more of some of the best interviews and current news. Also please support HRR, NaturalNews as Mike Adams is the driving force in brighteon.com and it being uncensored to keep people across the globe informed. Thank you Mike.
Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/dc43ea4a-e64b-42a4-8737-1efb436751b5
Credit Mike Adams, Dr Judy Mikovits and Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
PlaguetheBook.com
Please visit https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport to get more of some of the best interviews and current news. Also please support HRR, NaturalNews as Mike Adams is the driving force in brighteon.com and it being uncensored to keep people across the globe informed. Thank you Mike.
Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/dc43ea4a-e64b-42a4-8737-1efb436751b5
Credit Mike Adams, Dr Judy Mikovits and Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
PlaguetheBook.com
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