No Debate: AZ's Katie Hobbs refuses to debate Kari Lake; voters should be outraged

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Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs refused to debate her GOP rival Kari Lake. Inflation is really hurting families and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is praised for his efforts after Hurricane Ian. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with political commentator Bobby Sausalito about these issues.