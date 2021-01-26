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Aerosolizarea Nanoparticolelor - a micilor unități robotice -
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208 views • January 26, 2021
Dr. James Giordano, șef al programului de studii de neuroetică și bursier în reședință în Centrul Pellegrino pentru bioetică clinică de la Universitatea Georgetown, membru in Departamentul de Sănătate al SUA, fost consultant la Pentagon și membru marcant in Agentia DARPA; vorbește cadetilor și cadrelor didactice despre modul în care progresele în neuroștiințe și neurotehnologie vor avea impact asupra viitorului războiului. Acest eveniment a fost găzduit de Modern War Institute din West Point.
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