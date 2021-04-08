COVID vaccination site closes early after adverse reactions to J&J shot

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Thirteen people at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Colorado had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday — shutting down operations for the day, a report said.
Officials did not disclose the types of reactions suffered by less than 1 percent of the more than 1,700 people given shots at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the Denver Gazette reported.
Further Info : https://nypost.com/2021/04/07/covid-vaccine-site-closes-early-after-adverse-reactions-to-jj-shot/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow