Border Patrol Chief Disagrees with Biden, Mayorkas; Admits No “Operational Control” Over Border
Published 17 hours ago |
BREITBART NEWS  |  Border Patrol Chief Ortiz Disagrees with Biden and Mayorkas; Admits No “Operational Control” Over BorderBorder Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted Wednesday that the U.S. does not have “operational control” of the Southern border, disagreeing with testimony by Biden's Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
