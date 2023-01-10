🤯 Simulacrum Players: Aeons, NPCs, Hybrids, Errants & Shamans w/ Author Dennis Gilmour

💥 In this episode of Conversations on Luckman Uncensored, I’m thrilled to welcome Dennis Gilmour of https://www.theredpilloftruth.com, who was recently gracious enough to let me republish an excellent article on my Substack titled “An In-depth Analysis of the Archaix Material: Simulation Theory, Phoenix Phenomenon & Much More.”

💥 Dennis is a mystic and writer who graduated from the University of Alberta with a B.Sc in Pharmacy. While working on his first book, THE UNVEILING, he obtained a degree in computer programming before having a career in producing pharmaceutical software used across North America.

An In-depth Analysis of the Archaix Material: Simulation Theory, Phoenix Phenomenon & Much More https://solluckman.substack.com/p/an-in-depth-analysis-of-the-archaix

Vow of Silence: Ancient Mystery Cults & the Son of God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mp5qxfH3hmM&ab_channel=Archaix

Timelessness & Purpose with Jason Breshears of ARCHAIX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDXw9IK-P8&ab_channel=Perceiver

THE UNVEILING: THE STORY OF OPEN CONTACT https://amzn.to/3Ihub2A (affiliate link)

NOT IN HIS IMAGE https://amzn.to/3vtivCf (affiliate link)

Is the “Scientific Method” Broken—or Did It Never Actually Exist in the First Place? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor

Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence