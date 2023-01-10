🤯 Simulacrum Players: Aeons, NPCs, Hybrids, Errants & Shamans w/ Author Dennis Gilmour
💥 In this episode of Conversations on Luckman Uncensored, I’m thrilled to welcome Dennis Gilmour of https://www.theredpilloftruth.com, who was recently gracious enough to let me republish an excellent article on my Substack titled “An In-depth Analysis of the Archaix Material: Simulation Theory, Phoenix Phenomenon & Much More.”
💥 Dennis is a mystic and writer who graduated from the University of Alberta with a B.Sc in Pharmacy. While working on his first book, THE UNVEILING, he obtained a degree in computer programming before having a career in producing pharmaceutical software used across North America.
If you're a researcher, author, influencer or content creator interested in talking simulation theory and related topics with me on this podcast, please reach out via https://www.crowrising.com/contact. This ISN'T a platform for channeling, ET/UFO worship or the recent "reincarnation trap" or history denialist psyops, so please keep that in mind.
✍️ SHOW NOTES
An In-depth Analysis of the Archaix Material: Simulation Theory, Phoenix Phenomenon & Much More https://solluckman.substack.com/p/an-in-depth-analysis-of-the-archaix
Vow of Silence: Ancient Mystery Cults & the Son of God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mp5qxfH3hmM&ab_channel=Archaix
Timelessness & Purpose with Jason Breshears of ARCHAIX https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDXw9IK-P8&ab_channel=Perceiver
THE UNVEILING: THE STORY OF OPEN CONTACT https://amzn.to/3Ihub2A (affiliate link)
NOT IN HIS IMAGE https://amzn.to/3vtivCf (affiliate link)
Is the “Scientific Method” Broken—or Did It Never Actually Exist in the First Place? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor
Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://solluckman.substack.com/p/trigger-alert-theres-abundant-evidence
