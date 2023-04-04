Bill S686.Germany tried to STOP all this madness were living in.

My opinion is that this Restrict act bill is going to burn down America.They will be under consultation and direction of the Jewish ADL.What does that tell you about the ADL. it tells you its pure hellfire Talmudic EVIL thats what.We were Lied to about Germany and WW2.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.