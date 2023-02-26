Prophetic Report TURN THE KEY | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

TURN THE KEY | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









Robin Bullock Church International December 4, 2022

(4 min)

37:59-38:55 Australia

40:40-43:43 Jesus is the Way Australia

https://youtu.be/fTPL-2TdLO4









Glenn Beck Dream/Vision of Our Future November 20, 2022

(13 min)

https://youtu.be/JtQwAQeZ7HQ









Give Him 15 Hit the Mark December 2, 2022

(11.5 min)

0-11:28

https://youtu.be/XWPLqosrdQY









Amanda Grace December 5, 2022

(6 min)

11:46-17:45

https://youtu.be/xKSzrkDpzL8









Julie Green Received on December 3, 2022 Given on December 7, 2022

(10.5 min)

1:47-11:19

https://rumble.com/v1ynrka-the-movie-you-see-in-front-of-you-is-about-to-come-to-an-end.html

















11th Hour Pastor Robin December 6, 2022

(1.5 min)

1:23:04-1:24:55

https://youtu.be/TGPYElrXRqI

















Psalm 35

Psalm 91









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 4fd798e67c6b96ed



