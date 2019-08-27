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President Trump Says He Will Meet With The President Of Iran
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6 views • August 27, 2019
President Trump appears to be warming to the idea of a meeting with Iran under the right circumstances. Owen breaks down the latest news from the President's trip to the G7.
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