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Bombshell Biden Cover-up: Majority Medicare Covid Cases Fully Vaxxed – Ledger Report 1164
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81 views • October 04, 2021
The Department of Defense is launching a domestic, covid bombshell: DOD data proves that hospitalizations among Medicare patients doubled after the vaccines were introduced and that 60% of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated! Graham Ledger speaks with attorney and warrior for constitutional liberty, Thomas Renz, about his discovery hidden in plain sight inside a government audit, titled: “Effectiveness of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines against the Delta Variant among 5.6 million Medicare Beneficiaries 65 and older”. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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