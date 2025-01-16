🌟 Lupus: Genetics & Environmental Triggers 🌿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 How does lupus begin?
👨🤝 Dr. Nicholas Young, founder of More than Moore’s Precision Medicine Solutions (MtM), explains that lupus is a heterogeneous disease, meaning it varies widely between individuals.
🧬 Genetics play a role, but it’s not the full picture. Studies on identical twins show that if one twin has lupus, the other doesn’t always develop it, suggesting a 50/50 split between genetics and other factors.
🌍 Other triggers include:
1. Environmental influences 🌫️
2. Immune imbalances 🛡️
3. Infections 🦠
💪 Lupus affects women more than men, but awareness and early diagnosis make a big difference.
💙 Stay informed, stay empowered.
🔍 Learn more about lupus and Dr. Nicholas Young's by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆📎 🌟