🌟 Lupus: Genetics & Environmental Triggers 🌿

🤔 How does lupus begin?





👨🤝 Dr. Nicholas Young, founder of More than Moore’s Precision Medicine Solutions (MtM), explains that lupus is a heterogeneous disease, meaning it varies widely between individuals.





🧬 Genetics play a role, but it’s not the full picture. Studies on identical twins show that if one twin has lupus, the other doesn’t always develop it, suggesting a 50/50 split between genetics and other factors.





🌍 Other triggers include:





1. Environmental influences 🌫️

2. Immune imbalances 🛡️

3. Infections 🦠





💪 Lupus affects women more than men, but awareness and early diagnosis make a big difference.





