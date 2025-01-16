BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌟 Lupus: Genetics & Environmental Triggers 🌿
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
50 views • 3 months ago

🤔 How does lupus begin?


👨🤝 Dr. Nicholas Young, founder of More than Moore’s Precision Medicine Solutions (MtM), explains that lupus is a heterogeneous disease, meaning it varies widely between individuals.


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/ycxabmsn


🧬 Genetics play a role, but it’s not the full picture. Studies on identical twins show that if one twin has lupus, the other doesn’t always develop it, suggesting a 50/50 split between genetics and other factors.


🌍 Other triggers include:


1. Environmental influences 🌫️

2. Immune imbalances 🛡️

3. Infections 🦠


💪 Lupus affects women more than men, but awareness and early diagnosis make a big difference.


💙 Stay informed, stay empowered.


🔍 Learn more about lupus and Dr. Nicholas Young's by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆📎 🌟

Keywords
autoimmune diseasechronic illnesslupus awareness
