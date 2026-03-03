🚨Video breaking down Iran’s Fattah-1 hypersonic missile.

Adding:

US to relocate more THAAD to protect Israel at the cost of its own protection

Korean media reported that the US is planning on moving the THAAD system, meant to protect the US from China, to the Middle East.

Israel Hayom: About 15 American refueling aircraft are on their way from the United States to the Middle East.

Adding:

BREAKING! Peninsula Shield Forces have been seen mobilizing in Bahrain.

The Peninsula Shield Forces (PSF) are the joint military arm of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Rebranded as the Unified Military Command in 2021, the Saudi-based structure integrates troops from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for collective defense.

They were notably deployed in March 2011 to support Bahrain during the Arab Spring unrest, when around 40,000 troops under Saudi command entered the country to suppress the protests.

The current mobilization appears to be preparation for a potential Shia uprising in the country.

@FotrosResistancee

@DD Geopolitics

@Follow: Christopher Helali, On YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)