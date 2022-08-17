What Cultures Have Used Spiritual Practices

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We Are Evolving As Humans On The Planet, Spiritually. Even Though Lots Of False Prophets On The Internet And Tv Are Spewing Fake News, The Lamasery Is Here To Tell The Truth – And We Have More Than 3000 Years Of History Passed Down From Master To Student, To Back Their Claims.

Listen In To Hear Master Lama Rasaji Talk About The Early Re-Birth Of The Human Race And How Daily Spiritual Practices Have Been Rooted In Cultures Across The Planet!

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