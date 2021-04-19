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Prof Van Tamm UK Gov Scientific Adviser V Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Chief Scientific Advisor and Vice President of R&A research at Pfizer
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60 views • April 19, 2021
Professor Van Tamm UK Gov Scientific Adviser at a press conference dismissing recent adverse reactions and deaths resulting from blood clots after taking the Astra Zenica vaccine. Tamm claims he has seen some encouraging news? But people carry on dying.
Versus Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Chief Scientific Advisor and Vice President of Respiratory and Allergy Research at Pfizer, agues it is to be expected ALL mRNA vaccines are likely to manifest themselves similarly. Speaking with human right lawyer, Reiner Fulmitch he says it is foolish to want to vaccinate the entire population.
Michael Yeaden in full, a conversation with independent journalist Taylor Hudak On the Dangers Of mRNA Vaccines.
https://brandnewtube.com/v/xBcUXC
Dr. Michael Yeadon in full speaking with human right lawyer, Reiner Fulmitch
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXlOLLg9KCqa/
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Versus Dr. Michael Yeadon, Former Chief Scientific Advisor and Vice President of Respiratory and Allergy Research at Pfizer, agues it is to be expected ALL mRNA vaccines are likely to manifest themselves similarly. Speaking with human right lawyer, Reiner Fulmitch he says it is foolish to want to vaccinate the entire population.
Michael Yeaden in full, a conversation with independent journalist Taylor Hudak On the Dangers Of mRNA Vaccines.
https://brandnewtube.com/v/xBcUXC
Dr. Michael Yeadon in full speaking with human right lawyer, Reiner Fulmitch
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXlOLLg9KCqa/
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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