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American Patriots Reject the Globalist Agendas of Replacement Migration and Vaccine Passports - FULL SHOW! 09/19/21
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40 views • September 20, 2021
Join Owen Shroyer for Sunday Night Live as he takes your calls and continues coverage of the Haitian migration crisis at the Texas/Mexico border.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6148177daf548d0d63fa76b2
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6148177daf548d0d63fa76b2
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