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Robert F Kennedy, Jr - Int'l Message for Freedom and Hope!
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154 views • October 25, 2020
Youtube its taking out likes and coments from videos like this. I cannot comment in this Youtube Nazi genocidal Platform. Youtube,Facebook,etc targeting me and manny people like me(Like Robert F Kennedy above) that are trying wake up people and say the truth! Please change upload videos platform. This one Brighteon.com its an patriot site and allowed free speech. "Be the Change you want to see in the World".
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