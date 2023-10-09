Create New Account
Israel-Hamas war 9 Americans among 1,200 killed as Israel vows complete siege of Gaza
Published 17 hours ago

WFAA


Oct 9, 2023


Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOMvgC6xz_Q&pp=ygUGaXNyYWVs

