While on Watch - The Parade of Five Planets and Notable Signs of the Day

In this video:This Monday evening, 5 planets will parade across the sky in rare astronomical event, while skyscraper-sized asteroid flies by Earth
Derek Gilbert on Blurry Creatures podcast: Bashan and the Valley of the Shadow of Death as the site of Jesus' baptism
ChapGPT4 is Scaring Its Own Creators
Controlling robots with robust brain interface on the field of battle
Homosexual oppressors wear sheep's clothing
And more - plus Isaiah 40
