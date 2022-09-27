Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"We the People" Can Stop This Global Madness
25 views
channel image
Health Medicine
Published 2 months ago |

We cannot acquiesce to the global attack on humanity we are now witnessing or our civil rights will gradually vanish, our economy will be destroyed, and our personal sovereignty will disappear. Too many Americans have become complacent or have given up on trying to save our Republic. Time is running out, but if We the People come together we can take back the America we once knew and enjoyed. We can arise from the ashes and reclaim our freedom. 

Keywords
economic collapsesovereigntycivil rightswe the peoplereclaiming americaglobal attack on humanity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket