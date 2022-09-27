"We the People" Can Stop This Global Madness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We cannot acquiesce to the global attack on humanity we are now witnessing or our civil rights will gradually vanish, our economy will be destroyed, and our personal sovereignty will disappear. Too many Americans have become complacent or have given up on trying to save our Republic. Time is running out, but if We the People come together we can take back the America we once knew and enjoyed. We can arise from the ashes and reclaim our freedom.