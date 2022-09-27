"We the People" Can Stop This Global Madness

We cannot acquiesce to the global attack on humanity we are now witnessing or our civil rights will gradually vanish, our economy will be destroyed, and our personal sovereignty will disappear. Too many Americans have become complacent or have given up on trying to save our Republic. Time is running out, but if We the People come together we can take back the America we once knew and enjoyed. We can arise from the ashes and reclaim our freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.