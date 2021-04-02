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Has Lil Nas Been Indoctrinated Into The Illuminati?
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191 views • April 02, 2021
Brian Wilson breaks down the symbolism in rapper Lil Nas X's new music video "Montero," discusses the release of his controversial 'Satan Shoes,' and proposes the possibility that he has covertly pledged allegiance to the music industry's faction of the Illuminati.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6066610df95eb078232abd34
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6066610df95eb078232abd34
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