The Right Dissident
September 28, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter, breaks down feminism and it’s attack on the social fabric of America. He also deep dives into the current state of the War in Ukraine as both sides accuse each other of terrorism!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lwxg6-pipe-line-sabotaged-total-war-imminent.html
