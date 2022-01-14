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Project Veritas released documents Monday night that appear to contradict NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sworn testimony regarding gain of function research.
Project Veritas Reports Military documents state that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat-borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the gain of function research moratorium.
Project Veritas Continues;
The documents in question stem from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top-secret shared drive.
DARPA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.
Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow. Watch the Video for the Full story.
Web Page for Article: https://www.rncpremium.site/bombshell-pentagon-docs-confirm-fauci-secretly-developed-covid-19-sought-permission-to-release-it/
Source Links;
https://www.rncpremium.site/bombshell-pentagon-docs-confirm-fauci-secretly-developed-covid-19-sought-permission-to-release-it/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/5OjsrkkXHfuHps6Lek1MO0/5e7a0d86d5d67e8d153555400d9dcd17/defuse-project-rejection-by-darpa.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/oVt6gT0yBx4eQXSeuNfEp/3cbbd7ef84e90c9702c1943c55d80f75/executive-slide-hr00118s0017-ecohealth-alliance-defuse.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/6K3RxB1DVf6ZhVxQLSJzxl/6be5c276bc8af7921ce6b23f0975a6c3/A_prempt-background-hr001118s0017.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/2mVob3c1aDd8CNvVnyei6n/95af7dbfd2958d4c2b8494048b4889b5/JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/
Wichmann For Governor of Wisconsin: https://wichmannforgovernor.com
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