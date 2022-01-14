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Pentagon Docs Confirm Fauci Secretly Developed Covid-19, Sought Permission to Release It
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82 views • January 14, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

Project Veritas released documents Monday night that appear to contradict NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sworn testimony regarding gain of function research.

Project Veritas Reports Military documents state that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat-borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the gain of function research moratorium.

Project Veritas Continues;

The documents in question stem from a report at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, which were hidden in a top-secret shared drive.

DARPA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.

Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow. Watch the Video for the Full story.

Web Page for Article: https://www.rncpremium.site/bombshell-pentagon-docs-confirm-fauci-secretly-developed-covid-19-sought-permission-to-release-it/

Source Links;
https://www.rncpremium.site/bombshell-pentagon-docs-confirm-fauci-secretly-developed-covid-19-sought-permission-to-release-it/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/

https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/5OjsrkkXHfuHps6Lek1MO0/5e7a0d86d5d67e8d153555400d9dcd17/defuse-project-rejection-by-darpa.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/oVt6gT0yBx4eQXSeuNfEp/3cbbd7ef84e90c9702c1943c55d80f75/executive-slide-hr00118s0017-ecohealth-alliance-defuse.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/6K3RxB1DVf6ZhVxQLSJzxl/6be5c276bc8af7921ce6b23f0975a6c3/A_prempt-background-hr001118s0017.pdf
https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/2mVob3c1aDd8CNvVnyei6n/95af7dbfd2958d4c2b8494048b4889b5/JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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